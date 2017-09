(Reuters) - The European Central Bank has no target for the level of the euro, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.When asked at a panel discussion whether central banks were involved in a currency war, Nowotny said: “I would like to emphasize, for example, for the European Central Bank, we pursue no particular exchange rate policy.”

Reporting by Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla,; editing by Larry King