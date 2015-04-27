FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB says aid review judgment on Cypriot insolvency law outstanding
April 27, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

ECB says aid review judgment on Cypriot insolvency law outstanding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Cyprus’s international lenders have yet to decide if recent changes to the island’s insolvency law are enough to allow an outstanding review of its aid program to be concluded, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

Earlier this month, lawmakers in Cyprus approved legislation governing foreclosures, paving the way for the island to join the ECB’s sovereign bond-buying program. But the ECB said no final decision had been taken as to whether the Cypriot action was enough to meet the terms of its aid-for-reform program.

“The three institutions (International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank, European Commission) are currently in Nicosia and reviewing the detailed information on the insolvency frameworks and other laws that the Cypriot parliament passed,” said a spokesman. “A final assessment on whether recent actions suffice to close the current review has therefore not been taken yet.”

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet

