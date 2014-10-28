ECB's Praet says risk of price deflation limited: paper

European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet speaks during a meeting organised by The Economist in Cascais February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The risk of price deflation in the euro zone is limited and ECB figures suggest a much lower probability than those of the International Monetary Fund, ECB chief economist Peter Praet told two Belgian newspapers.

“The risk of deflation is limited. I have issues with the high probability (of 30 percent) the IMF has put forward. Our models give much lower numbers,” Praet told the Tuesday editions of business dailies De Tijd and L‘Echo.

Praet added, however, that policy makers would need to remain vigilant about price deflation.

Price inflation has reached all-time low in the euro zone. This benchmark of economic health is closely watched by the European Central Bank in deciding whether more needs to be done to shore up the economy.