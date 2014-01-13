ECB's Draghi wins new central bank governor's award

LONDON (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi has won the inaugural Governor of the Year award for 2014 from specialist publication Central Banking, the London-based media group said on Monday.

Draghi’s leadership helped restore confidence in crisis-hit Europe, Central Banking said, without naming any runners-up.

In accepting the award, Draghi said: “Thanks to both the ECB’s actions and hard work by governments in implementing fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, conditions in financial markets have gradually eased since July 2012.”

“It is still too early to declare victory and the recovery remains fragile, but we can see our very accommodative monetary policy stance finally finding its way through the economy.”

More than 120 central banks in the world subscribe to Central Banking Publications.

The Central Bank of Colombia has won the reserve manager of the year award. The bank has been actively investing to enhance returns and control risks on its currency reserves, diversifying currencies, buying some corporate bonds and outsourcing to external managers. Colombia had $43.6 billion of international reserves at the end of 2013, up 16 percent on the year.

“The Central Bank of Colombia’s dynamic reserves management strategy and impressive performance amidst turmoil in the U.S. dollar and emerging market currencies make it stand out from the crowd in 2013,” Central Banking said.

BlackRock has won the asset manager of the year award for its offering of active, passive and exchange-traded funds strategies.