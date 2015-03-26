FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi says favors moves to cut Italian banks' bad debt
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 26, 2015 / 2:29 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi says favors moves to cut Italian banks' bad debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The European Central Bank favors Italy’s efforts to help its banks reduce the billions of euros of bad loans that are holding back lending and creating an obstacle to economic recovery, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee hearing in Rome, he said there needed to be a rapid solution to the problem of impaired loans in the euro zone overall.

“In general, the ECB looks very favorably at measures aimed at reducing the weight of impaired elements in the balance sheets of banks, including Italian banks,” he said. “An initiative of this kind frees up resources for the benefit of companies above all,” he said.

The comment came as Italy is pressing to create a state-backed mechanism to help Italian banks cut their heavy burden of non-performing loans, which have grown sharply since the start of the economic crisis.

Draghi also called on euro zone member states to press on with structural reforms to their economies, saying that the fact that individual governments were responsible for reforms meant that the overall monetary union remained fragile.

Reporting by Gavin Jones and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.