Draghi says ECB not to blame for problems at some German banks: participants

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany September 8, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that the ECB's monetary policy was not responsible for the problems some German banks are facing, participants in a meeting between the ECB chief and German lawmakers told Reuters.

The head of Germany's BdB banking association earlier on Wednesday told Deutschlandfunk radio that the central bank's low interest rate policy was partly responsible for the current problems Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) are facing.