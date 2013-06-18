FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draghi says ECB looking at negative deposit rate with open mind
June 18, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 4 years

Draghi says ECB looking at negative deposit rate with open mind

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank retains an open mind towards the issue of negative deposit rates even if such a move might have unintended consequences, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

“Another measure that we have looked at with an open mind was to consider the possibility of having a negative rate on our deposit facility,” Draghi said in Jerusalem. “We will continue reflecting on all these measures and we are ready to tackle (them) with all the unintended consequences they may entail.”

Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by John Stonestreet

