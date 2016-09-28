FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draghi says ECB not to blame for problems Deutsche Bank is facing
#Business News
September 28, 2016 / 4:03 PM / in a year

Draghi says ECB not to blame for problems Deutsche Bank is facing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Deutsche Bank headquarters are seen in Frankfurt, Germany October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday the bank’s low interest rate policies were not responsible for the problems that Deutsche Bank is facing (DBKGn.DE).

Michael Kemmer, the head of Germany’s BdB banking association, earlier on Wednesday told Deutschlandfunk radio that the ECB’s low interest rate policy was partly responsible for the current problems that Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) are facing.

“No I don’t share this view,” Draghi told reporters when asked about Kemmer’s remarks on Deutsche Bank and whether the bank posed a systemic risk.

“If a bank represents a systemic threat for the euro zone, this cannot be because of low interest rates - it has to do with other reasons.”

Asked if the German government should rescue Deutsche Bank, Draghi said he did not comment on individual lenders.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber

