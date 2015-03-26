FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi says bond buying impact on exchange rate strong
#Business News
March 26, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi says bond buying impact on exchange rate strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said bond-buying by the central bank has brought down long-term interest rates and lowered the euro’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar

“The effect on the exchange rate has been undoubtedly significant,” Draghi said during testimony in parliament on Thursday, noting also the decline in long-term interest rates.

The euro hit a 12-year low below $1.05 against the dollar at the start of last week, but has since recovered to $1.09 since.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
