German parliament to invite Draghi to testify on ECB policy: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German parliament wants to invite European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to explain the bank’s ultra-low interest rates and expansionary monetary policy, sources in the coalition government told Reuters on Tuesday.
The meeting with members of the committees on Europe, budget and finance would take place after the summer recess, which ends on September 5.
An ECB spokesman had no immediate comment.
Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Victoria Bryan