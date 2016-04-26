German parliament to invite Draghi to testify on ECB policy: sources

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German parliament wants to invite European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to explain the bank’s ultra-low interest rates and expansionary monetary policy, sources in the coalition government told Reuters on Tuesday.

The meeting with members of the committees on Europe, budget and finance would take place after the summer recess, which ends on September 5.

An ECB spokesman had no immediate comment.