ECB's Draghi sees signs of economic stabilization

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are signs of stabilization in financial markets and overall economic activity, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, adding that bank lending is also stabilizing.

“Conditions in bank funding markets have improved,” Draghi said in a speech in Berlin.

“For example, euro area banks have already issued about 70 billion euro in senior unsecured debt so far this year, which is well above the amount they issued in the whole second half of 2011.”