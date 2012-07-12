FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB can only offer temporary relief, onus on governments
July 12, 2012 / 1:12 PM / 5 years ago

ECB can only offer temporary relief, onus on governments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CASABLANCA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) and its peers in the Mediterranean region said on Thursday that it was up to governments to address the root causes of the euro zone crisis which is taking a toll on many economies in the region.

The statement followed a meeting between ECB and central banks from euro zone and Mediterranean countries.

“Although central banks may offer temporary relief, they cannot replace governments’ actions to address the root causes of the crisis,” they said in a joint statement.

Last week, the ECB cut its interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent in an effort to give a boost to the ailing economy, but it has put its bond-buying program on ice.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Souhail Karam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
