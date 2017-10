European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi looks on during a visit to Spain's Parliament in Madrid, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said on Tuesday Spain was on the right track towards economic recovery and he saw several positive signs.

Draghi made his remarks during a news conference at Spain’s parliament after addressing members of parliament during a closed-door session.