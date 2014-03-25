No sign consumers deferring purchases: ECB's Draghi

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central bank does not see any signs that consumers are putting off spending in anticipation that prices will fall, which is a key symptom of deflation, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

“Do we have any evidence that people are actually postponing their spending plans?” Draghi said at Sciences Po university in Paris. “We don’t see any evidence of that.”

He added the ECB was carefully monitoring exchange rate developments because of their importance for price stability and economic growth.