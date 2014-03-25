FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

No sign consumers deferring purchases: ECB's Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central bank does not see any signs that consumers are putting off spending in anticipation that prices will fall, which is a key symptom of deflation, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

“Do we have any evidence that people are actually postponing their spending plans?” Draghi said at Sciences Po university in Paris. “We don’t see any evidence of that.”

He added the ECB was carefully monitoring exchange rate developments because of their importance for price stability and economic growth.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

