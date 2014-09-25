ECB's Draghi says Russian downturn to affect European demand

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), addresses the media during the ECB's monthly news conference in Frankfurt, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

VILNIUS (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the downturn of the Russian economy would affect Europe, although the impact was likely to be limited given the relatively small scope of Europe’s trade with Russia.

“The Russian economy has been going down, growth has decreased considerably, and that certainly will have some effect on European demand,” Draghi said at a news conference in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.