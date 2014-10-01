ECB's Draghi repeats call for reforms, fiscal action

ROME (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi urged euro zone governments on Wednesday to do their part to boost economic growth through structural reforms, saying monetary policy alone was not enough to revive confidence and spur investment.

The ECB has slashed its main interest rate close to zero and announced plans to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds to inject money into the economy and head off the threat of deflation.

Speaking in Naples ahead of the ECB’s governing council meeting, which is being held in the southern Italian city, Draghi said the council would discuss how it can get closer to its aim of an inflation rate close to 2 percent.

“Yet I think we would all agree that monetary policy alone cannot do the job of restoring confidence and returning the euro area to growth,” he said, according to the text of remarks made a dinner.

He said monetary policy could play a role in encouraging investment by lowering the cost of capital but governments needed to ensure that company profits were not cut by rising taxes or eaten away by unnecessary regulations.

“Thus, fiscal and structural policies must also do their part,” he said, echoing remarks he made to a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last month.