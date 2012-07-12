Inflation to hit target earlier than expected: ECB's Draghi

CASABLANCA (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone is slowing faster than forecast while bank lending conditions should improve by the end of the year, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday as he reiterated that the euro was irreversible.

Draghi also told a central bank conference in Casablanca that Spain had taken very significant steps to repair its finances in recent months.

On inflation he said the time frame for it dropping to the ECB’s preferred level of just below two percent had “shifted toward the present.”

“In other words, inflation will be close to our objective ... at an earlier time than was presented in our last forecast,” he said, adding that the ECB sees inflation risks as broadly balanced.

Draghi also said that credit growth in the euro zone depends mainly on demand rather than supply factors and added that credit developments were crucial right now.

Last week the ECB cut its interest rates a 1/4 point to a record low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero.

Turning to Spain, Draghi said the country’s recent budget-cutting measures have been very significant. “The Spanish effort deserves recognition,” he added.