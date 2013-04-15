ECB's Draghi says inflation could be volatile

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Monday said that inflation in the euro zone could experience going up and down in a volatile manner, but might average below the ECB’s goal of just below 2 percent.

Referring to inflation, Draghi said in the question-and-answer session after a speech at the University of Amsterdam it might be “below 2 percent, on the low side ... We may have volatility, bumps.”

Draghi also said that the ECB’s monetary policy is very accommodative, and added that early repayments on the ECB’s 3-year loans were coming not only from banks headquartered in the euro zone core countries, but also from distressed countries.