FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope Francis holds talks with ECB head Draghi
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 19, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

Pope Francis holds talks with ECB head Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi held talks with Pope Francis in a private audience on Saturday, the Vatican said.

The Vatican did not say what the two discussed but the talks are likely to have centered on the global and European economy.

Since his election in March, Francis has severely criticized the global economic system.

Last month, during a visit to Sardinia, he said it could not be based on a “god called money”. He has also called on governments to do more to create jobs.

Draghi was governor of the Bank of Italy from 2006 until he became ECB head in 2011.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.