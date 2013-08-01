FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draghi says ECB sees recovery in second-half of this year
August 1, 2013 / 10:28 AM / in 4 years

Draghi says ECB sees recovery in second-half of this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi takes part in the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank still expects the euro zone economy to begin to recover in the second half of this year and that the ECB’s accommodative policy will support this.

“The ECB’s monetary policy is far from tight as you suggest, it is highly accommodative,” Draghi said in a letter dated July 31 to Niki Tzavela, member of the European Parliament.

“We expect that our monetary policy will support the recovery, which we expect to begin in the second half of the year,” Draghi said in the letter, which was published on the ECB’s Internet site.

The ECB is currently meeting and will announce its interest rate decision at 1145 GMT, followed by a 1230 news conference.

It is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold.

(For a copy of the letter, click on:

here)

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

