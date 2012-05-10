FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB calls for EU powers to enforce fiscal rules
May 10, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

ECB calls for EU powers to enforce fiscal rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank urged European governments on Thursday to give the bloc’s institutions the power to force euro zone member states to take the necessary policy action to rein in their deficits.

The future of the 17-nation currency bloc has been put in question as some countries, after years of overspending, struggle to get their budgets under control and political institutions lack the power to enforce fiscal rules.

“This could be tackled by giving European institutions the competence to effectively compel euro area Member States - in a graduated manner as the situation deteriorates - to take the necessary fiscal policy decisions,” the ECB said in its May monthly bulletin.

“That should help to provide credible incentives for sound fiscal policies,” it added.

The ECB wants governments to address the core of the euro zone debt crisis by implementing structural reforms and spending cuts after it lent support by lowering interest rates and injecting more than 1 trillion euros into financial markets.

“It is important that all those involved, the Commission, the Eurogroup, the Council and the Euro Summit in particular, exert the necessary peer pressure on countries which are threatening the stability of the euro area as a whole,” the ECB said.

Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Toby Chopra

