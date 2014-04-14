FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Bonnici - euro a bit higher than ideal for export boost
#Credit Markets
April 14, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Bonnici - euro a bit higher than ideal for export boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The euro sculpture is seen outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro’s exchange rate “is still at a higher level than would be desirable” for net exports to support economic growth in the euro zone, European Central Bank policymaker Josef Bonnici told Market News International.

Bonnici, who also heads the central bank of Malta, said that inflows of money into the euro zone “are in part the result of greater confidence in the euro zone, which is also reflected in a stronger exchange rate.”

“But certainly negative interest rates could have some impact on this in the right direction,” he added in comments made at the weekend and reported on Monday.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
