No sense in speculating on a euro exit: ECB's Weidmann
March 13, 2013 / 10:35 AM / in 5 years

No sense in speculating on a euro exit: ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jens Weidmann, President of Germany's federal reserve bank Bundesbank addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - It makes no sense to speculate about the possibility of countries leaving the euro zone, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.

Weidmann was asked about a comment last week from Rainer Bruederle, a leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior coalition partners, who said Italy may decide to exit the euro or take other drastic action. <ID:L6N0C05A2>

“I do not believe it makes sense to speculate about individual countries leaving the euro area,” Weidmann, also chief of Germany’s Bundesbank, said during a question and answer session after giving a speech in Cologne.

Reporting by Eva Kuehnen, writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
