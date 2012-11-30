Resolution scheme must not bail-out banks: ECB's Knot

PARIS (Reuters) - A future single European bank resolution scheme should impose losses on shareholders and bondholders instead of simply bailing-out lenders with large amounts of public money, ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Friday.

“The resolution fund does not necessarily have to be so large as the numbers I’ve seen floating around... That’s built too much on the notion that the fund is there to bail out,” the Dutch central banker told a conference in Paris.

“Resolution is much more about imposing losses shareholders, the debt-holders, and even the senior debt-holders,” he said.