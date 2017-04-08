FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
ECB's Mersch says ultra easy monetary policy can't continue forever
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 8, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 4 months ago

ECB's Mersch says ultra easy monetary policy can't continue forever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank presents an oversized newly unveiled 10 euro note at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 13, 2014.Ralph Orlowski

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Economic recovery is strengthening in Europe but this is mostly due to the European Central Bank's ultra easy monetary policy stance and that support cannot continue forever, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Saturday.

"It's true that we have a recovery that's firming, that's broadening both in geography and scope but it's still frail," Mersch told the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio.

"It's mostly predicated on the continuation of the extraordinary monetary policy that we have launched but this is a support that cannot go on forever, " he said.

Reporting by Mark Bendeich, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.