FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uncertain ESM status breeds disappointment: ECB's Nowotny
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2012 / 6:07 PM / in 5 years

Uncertain ESM status breeds disappointment: ECB's Nowotny

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Uncertainty about when the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund will take effect and about a European banking union is breeding disappointment, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

The rescue fund, or ESM, was approved with large majorities in Germany’s lower and upper house thanks to opposition support, but must now be endorsed by the German Constitutional Court and head of state before German ratification is complete.

Lamenting the fact the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) is not yet in action, Nowotny told a forum in Brussels: “We do not know when it will get into action. This is something that tends to undermine the credibility of decisions that we take at summits, conferences and so on.”

“I may add that we have just for the time being a discussion concerning a European banking union with the specific aspect of banking supervision. We have a rather ambitious timetable,” he added.

“I do hope very much that we are able to fulfill it, but I think it’s really very important to be realistic ... not to breed disappointments already from the start.” (Reporting by Claire Davenport, writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.