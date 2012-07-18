FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former ECB Stark says weak countries should exit euro: press
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 18, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

Former ECB Stark says weak countries should exit euro: press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Economically weak euro zone countries should leave the common currency, former European Central Bank Executive Board member Juergen Stark was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

He also told the German monthly Manager Magazin that it would be a disaster if the whole common currency fell apart and all countries returned to their national currencies.

“I see the necessity of a consolidation of the euro zone,” he told the publication.

However, asked which countries should leave the bloc, Stark said: “I will not give any names.”

Of the 17 euro zone members, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus have all applied for aid from their European partners.

Stark, who resigned from the ECB in protest at its bond-buying program at the end of last year, also said he should have left the central bank earlier.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Stephen Nisbet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.