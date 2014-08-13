FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Weidmann rebuffs French calls on euro, growth: Le Monde
August 13, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Weidmann rebuffs French calls on euro, growth: Le Monde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A picture illustration taken with the multiple exposure function of the camera shows a one Euro coin and a map of Europe, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS (Reuters) - It is up to each euro zone government to take the right steps internally for growth while monetary policy should not aim at weakening the euro to improve competitiveness, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday, rebuffing French calls for more efforts from Germany and the currency area’s central bank.

Weidmann, who is head of Germany’s central bank and member of the ECB decision-making council, also told French daily Le Monde in an interview that the euro zone was not in a self-perpetuating deflationary scenario. Recovery is weak but inflation and growth should gradually emerge, he said.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Brian Love

