February 10, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

French economy not hit by market turbulence: Villeroy de Galhau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Banque de France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau listens to questions during a news conference to present the new 20 Euro banknote featuring new security characteristics at the French national bank in Paris, France, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that the French economy was not affected by recent market turbulence as it was driven by solid internal demand.

Asked about the possible impact on the French economy of the slide of asset prices on financial markets in recent weeks, Villeroy de Galhau said there was no reason for fear.

“The French economy is driven by an internal engine, first and foremost by household consumption,” he said on BFM Business radio and TV.

Villeroy de Galhau, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, added that the European economy was still in the midst of a firm economic recovery.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
