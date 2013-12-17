FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Germany to propose Bundesbank deputy for ECB board seat
#Business News
December 17, 2013 / 10:39 AM / 4 years ago

Exclusive: Germany to propose Bundesbank deputy for ECB board seat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger speaks during a news conference in Frankfurt November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will propose Sabine Lautenschlaeger, a vice president at the German Bundesbank, to take the board seat at the European Central Bank (ECB) that is being vacated by Joerg Asmussen, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Asmussen announced on Sunday that he would be returning to Berlin, after just two years on the ECB’s six-member executive board, to become state secretary in the labor ministry.

Lautenschlaeger, 49, worked at German financial supervisor Bafin before joining the Bundesbank in 2011.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
