ECB's Gonzalez-Paramo says Spain must stick to reforms
#Business News
May 31, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Gonzalez-Paramo says Spain must stick to reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said Spain must stick to its fiscal reform program and quickly recapitalize its banks, offering no hint the ECB is ready to step in to help cut the country’s soaring borrowing costs.

“All efforts should be done to accelerate the (reform)process as much as possible,” he told Reuters Insider TV in an interview on Thursday.

Spaniard Gonzalez-Paramo’s eight-year term on the ECB’s Executive Board ends on May 31. His successor has not been named yet, but it is widely expected that Luxembourg’s central bank governor Yves Mersch will win the race.

Spain’s borrowing costs have risen close to 7 percent - a level at which Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek bailouts from Brussels - as concerns about its creaking banking system have escalated.

Officials say Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has lobbied Brussels and Berlin to persuade the ECB to help bring those costs down by resuming buying the country’s bonds.

Gonzalez-Paramo said the ECB’s bond-buying program was ongoing.

“It has a specific purpose addressing malfunctioning of a segment of the market, but it also takes into account the overall policies in the union,” he added.

Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by John Stonestreet

