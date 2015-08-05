FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks may be recapitalized through bailout money: ECB's Nouy
August 5, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Greek banks may be recapitalized through bailout money: ECB's Nouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Daniele Nouy attends a news conference at the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is intensely monitoring Greek banks and any capital shortfall identified in an upcoming review could be plugged using part of the country’s bailout money, Daniele Nouy, the ECB’s banking supervision chair said on Wednesday.

”If this assessment identifies capital shortfalls for

one or more significant institutions, these may be covered by the capital buffer to be established under a new Greek program, after applying the legal framework,” Nouy said in a letter a member of the European Parliament.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
