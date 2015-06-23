FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
June 23, 2015 / 9:53 AM / 2 years ago

Lithuanian central bank chief - Greek funding to be approved daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is expected to approve Emergency Liquidity Assistance for Greece’s banks on a daily basis, Lithuanian central bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Tuesday.

“At the moment, Emergency Liquidity Assistance is discussed and decisions on the liquidity loans are done as a routine”, Vasiliauskas, who also sits on the ECB’s decision-making Governing Council, said.

Speaking to reporters in Vilnius, he cautioned, however, that this assistance might be disrupted by “certain creditorial events”, which he said may come around June 30.

This is the date by which Greece is due to pay a tranche of debt to the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting By Andrius Sytas; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
