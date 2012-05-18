FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB says won't speculate on Greek euro exit
May 18, 2012 / 1:04 PM / 5 years ago

ECB says won't speculate on Greek euro exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it would not participate in any speculation regarding a Greek euro exit, adding that its strong preference is for the country to remain in the common currency bloc.

The ECB statement came after EU trade commissioner Karel de Gucht said the European Commission and the ECB were working on scenarios in case Greece had to leave the euro zone.

“We do not engage in any speculation about any emergency plans or possible scenarios and therefore do not comment on Commissioner de Gucht’s statement,” an ECB spokesman said.

“As (ECB) President Draghi said last Wednesday, it is our absolute interest and immutable preference that Greece stays in the euro area, and we are working on that scenario.”

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

