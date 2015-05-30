FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Effects of potential Greek default for banks not clear: ECB's Constancio
May 30, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Effects of potential Greek default for banks not clear: ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SITGES, Spain (Reuters) - The effects of a potential Greek default on the country’s banks cannot yet be predicted, ECB vice president Vitor Constancio said on Saturday, stressing that he did not foresee a default.

If cash-strapped Greece missed a debt payment, the impact on Greek lenders, which are heavily exposed to the country’s sovereign debt, would have to be assessed, Constancio said at a conference in Sitges, northeastern Spain.

“I‘m not expecting it to happen,” Constancio said of a Greek default. But for banks, “the consequences cannot be predicted at this stage”, he added.

Reporting by Sarah White

