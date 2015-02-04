ECB set to back further liquidity assistance for Greek banks -paper

Inflated euro sign is seen outside the new head quarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Governing Council of the European Central Bank is set to back further emergency liquidity assistance for Greek banks, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Wednesday.

It is the responsibility of the Greek central bank to give such emergency liquidity but central bank governors from across the euro zone, who meet in Frankfurt on Wednesday, can veto their decision.

Die Welt said the Council would back the expansion of emergency liquidity for Greek banks.

The Greek central bank wanted the possibility to accord emergency liquidity to the tune of a double-digit billions of euros figure, Die Welt reported, citing central bank sources.

The ECB declined comment.