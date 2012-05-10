FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premature to discuss Greek euro exit: ECB's Nowotny
May 10, 2012

Premature to discuss Greek euro exit: ECB's Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - It is too soon to discuss a potential exit of Greece from the euro zone but the country cannot expect more outside help if it does not press ahead with reforms, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

“I think this is a premature discussion,” he told reporters when asked about prospects for a Greek exit.

“What we have to discuss now and what we have to concentrate on is to solve the situation that we see now and the key for solving this lies with the Greek government and political system.”

“We do not have an infinite amount of time. Time is flying because there are financing needs but the first steps have to be taken now from the Greek side.”

Reporting by Michael Shields

