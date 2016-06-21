FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB bank supervisor Hamalainen quits for personal reasons
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 21, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

ECB bank supervisor Hamalainen quits for personal reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters is pictured in Frankfurt January 21, 2015.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - European Central Bank Supervisory Board member Sirkka Hamalainen has resigned due to personal reasons, she said on Tuesday, denying a media report of conflict with other board members.

Italian newspaper Sole 24 ore earlier on Tuesday reported the resignation was partly due to her disagreements with other board members over how surveillance is applied by the ECB.

"The cooperation has worked well, this was purely for personal reasons. My term would have ended after 10 months anyway," she told Reuters.

Hamalainen, a former ECB Executive Board member, has been working for the ECB's bank supervisory arm since 2014.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.