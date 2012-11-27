FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Estonia to grow faster than euro zone: ECB's Hansson
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 27, 2012 / 9:18 AM / in 5 years

Estonia to grow faster than euro zone: ECB's Hansson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Estonia’s gross domestic product (GDP) should grow clearly faster than the euro zone average in the coming years, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said on Tuesday.

“We see ourselves growing maybe 3 percentage points faster than weighted euro zone average ... that would probably be a natural trend,” said Hansson, who also heads the Bank of Estonia.

Hansson also said that the Baltic experience of bouncing back from a deep slump suggests that countries getting into deep economic trouble could be better off reforming their economies quickly, before the political window of opportunity closes.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Sakari Suoninen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.