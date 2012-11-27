Estonia to grow faster than euro zone: ECB's Hansson

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Estonia’s gross domestic product (GDP) should grow clearly faster than the euro zone average in the coming years, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said on Tuesday.

“We see ourselves growing maybe 3 percentage points faster than weighted euro zone average ... that would probably be a natural trend,” said Hansson, who also heads the Bank of Estonia.

Hansson also said that the Baltic experience of bouncing back from a deep slump suggests that countries getting into deep economic trouble could be better off reforming their economies quickly, before the political window of opportunity closes.