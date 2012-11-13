FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

Up to Greece and its lenders to sort crisis: ECB's Honohan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - It is up to the Greek government and its lenders to solve the country’s debt crisis, European Central Bank board member Patrick Honohan said on Tuesday, adding it was not up to him to comment on the situation.

A public clash between Greece’s international lenders over how Athens can bring its debts down to a sustainable level reignited fears this week that Europe’s troubles could flare up anew.

Honohan, who also heads Ireland’s central bank, told an audience at an event in Edinburgh that there was a need for solidarity in the euro zone as a whole.

Reporting by Stephen Mangan, editing by Padraic Halpin/Ruth Pitchford

