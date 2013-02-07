FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Honohan says Irish deal is far from government financing
February 7, 2013

ECB's Honohan says Irish deal is far from government financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt deal is far from being considered as government financing by a central bank, Irish central bank chief Patrick Honohan said on Thursday.

“I‘m very satisfied with the arrangement that the government has made about the IBRC and that it’s going ahead,” said Honohan, who also sits on the European Central Bank Governing Council.

Asked whether the deal avoids being central bank financing the government, a concern the ECB had on a previous Irish plan, Honohan said that would not be a problem.

“We have that all examined and sorted, it’s very far from monetary financing.”

Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen

