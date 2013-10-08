FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia to consider bailout if yields stay high: central bank
October 8, 2013 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenia to consider bailout if yields stay high: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenia will consider outside help to deal with its ailing banking sector if its funding costs remain high, the country’s central bank governor said on Tuesday.

“That (asking for aid) is possible if yields on Slovenian securities remain high,” Bostjan Jazbec said, adding that everything Slovenia was doing at the moment aimed at bringing yields down.

“If that is not successful then there is a possibility to ask for help within various programmes,” he said.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Eva Taylor

