ECB's Draghi to meet EU Commission head Juncker on Wednesday: source
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
August 5, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Draghi to meet EU Commission head Juncker on Wednesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference following the ECB Governing Council meeting in Brussels May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet the incoming European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, in Luxembourg on Wednesday, a euro zone official with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place as euro zone central bank governors are due to gather in Frankfurt for their policy meeting on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged as it waits for earlier measures to unfold.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, who will take part in the Governing Council meeting, has called upon governments many times to push ahead with reforms and respect Europe’s fiscal rules, while adding that monetary policy has done its part.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has led calls to move from austerity to expansion. He said last month the Bundesbank should not comment on Italian government policies after Weidmann said Italy should complete structural reforms before calling for increased budget flexibility.

Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
