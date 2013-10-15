FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe losing sovereignty to markets: ECB's Knot
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 15, 2013 / 3:29 PM / 4 years ago

Europe losing sovereignty to markets: ECB's Knot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) General Manager Jaime Caruana (L) and European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot attend a forum organized by Mexico's Central Bank in Mexico City October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Europe has lost a lot of sovereignty to financial markets, and it is imperative central bank independence is protected, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a forum in Mexico City, Knot said the ECB must stick to its mandate of maintaining price stability over the medium term, and explain the rationale behind unconventional monetary policy measures to the public.

(The story has been filed again to correct the headline and remove reference to central banks losing sovereignty in the first paragraph.)

Reporting by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.