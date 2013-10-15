Europe losing sovereignty to markets: ECB's Knot

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) General Manager Jaime Caruana (L) and European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot attend a forum organized by Mexico's Central Bank in Mexico City October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Europe has lost a lot of sovereignty to financial markets, and it is imperative central bank independence is protected, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a forum in Mexico City, Knot said the ECB must stick to its mandate of maintaining price stability over the medium term, and explain the rationale behind unconventional monetary policy measures to the public.

(The story has been filed again to correct the headline and remove reference to central banks losing sovereignty in the first paragraph.)