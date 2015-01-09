FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Lautenschlaeger calls into question rationale for bond buying
January 9, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Lautenschlaeger calls into question rationale for bond buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger delivers her keynote speech during the annual regulatory conference of Austrian markets watchdog FMA in Vienna September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A German member of the European Central Bank’s Executive Board has called into question the need for the ECB to buy government bonds, saying that the risks currently outweighed any rewards.

“The purchase of state bonds is the last resort of monetary policy,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger told German magazine Der Spiegel in an interview to be published on Saturday.

“There must be an appropriate balance between the risks and rewards of such a program and I don’t see this at this point in time,” Lautenschlaeger, a former German bank supervisor and Bundesbank vice-president, told the magazine.

Her comments join a chorus of criticism in Germany of ECB plans to print fresh money to buy government bonds, a step known as quantitative easing.

Germany’s Bundesbank is strongly opposed to such bond buying, which it believes would leave it on the hook for losses.

Lautenschlaeger said that long-standing low inflation in the euro zone was due in part to the fall in energy prices and added: “I cannot see that consumers are expecting prices to fall continuously and therefore changing their buying behavior”.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Eva Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
