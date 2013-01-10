FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks take no money from ECB overnight
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2013 / 9:39 AM / in 5 years

Banks take no money from ECB overnight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Banks took no money from the European Central Bank’s overnight facility on Wednesday for the first time in a year and a half, data from the ECB showed on Thursday.

Banks are usually reluctant to use the ECB’s instant access facility - also known as its ‘emergency’ window - because it charges 0.75 percentage points more interest than normal ECB funding, and overnight borrowing has been low since the start of the year.

On Wednesday, no bank took any money from the ECB and the overnight loan facility stood at zero for the first time since August 28, 2011, the ECB data showed.

“This is just a coincidence. There is no rational matter behind this,” said a money market trader who declined to be named, noting that overnight borrowing had been low for weeks.

While it is too early to identify a trend, continuous low borrowing from the ECB could be an indication that stress in the interbank market is easing and banks can get funding more easily elsewhere rather than having to turn to the central bank.

The ECB Governing Council will discuss interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday and a Reuters ECB poll showed that the majority of economists expects no change in the main refinancing rate.

Reporting by Eva Kuehnen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.