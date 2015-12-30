FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone lending improves further in November
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 30, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone lending improves further in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A new 20 Euro banknote is presented at the Austrian national bank in Vienna February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lending to companies and households across the euro zone picked up again in November, recording year-on-year growth of 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The development is positive news for the euro zone’s economy, which has long struggled with slack credit, and indicates some success for the ECB’s money-printing scheme to buy chiefly government bonds.

The ECB also said, however, that the annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which is often an indicator of future economic activity, had lost pace.

Growth in M3, which includes items such as deposits with a longer maturity, holdings in money market funds and some debt securities, was 5.1 percent in November.

This result compares unfavorably with 5.3 percent growth in October and is also lower than analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

Reporting by John O'Donnell and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.