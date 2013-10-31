ECB's Liikanen: should let banks with unsustainable plans fail

Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen arrives for a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

PORTO (Reuters) - Europe must let banks with unsustainable strategies fail, after years of debt and financial turbulence that have shown banks’ capital was far too low, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

The main challenge, he said, is to implement regulatory reform that redirects the sector to support an economic recovery that has been very slow, while removing “perverse incentives” for banks to expand too much.

He also called for solutions to counter the fragmentation of the financial markets that has affected struggling countries like Portugal, where Liikanen was speaking at a conference on Thursday.

Analysts fear the poor health of the euro zone’s financial sector will dent the recent signs of recovery, and Liikanen said Europe should be wary of this.

“It is essential that banks with unsustainable strategies are allowed to fail,” he told the business conference in Porto.

Both Liikanen and fellow ECB board member Carlos Costa urged European banks to ensure they had adequate capital buffers to face next year’s stress tests under a new euro zone-wide banking supervision mechanism.

“We need to ask banks to have capital to absorb losses if needed,” Costa said in a speech.

Liikanen, who heads Finland’s central bank, said the crisis in Europe showed the importance of understanding when its banking sector is growing “excessively”. He noted that leading European banks are very large compared to their international peers, particularly in relation to the size of their countries.

“No one knows what is the right size of the sector, but we can remove perverse incentives for too much growth,” he said.

For Costa, though, the problem was not “a matter of actual size” of any problem bank but of how complex some banks are.

“We need to have simple Europe-wide banks but this does not mean we need to limit them in size,” he said, adding that Europe should be more concerned about banks “too complex to govern” rather than those “too big to fail”.

The ECB promised last week to put top euro zone banks through rigorous tests next year, staking its credibility on a review that aims to build confidence in the sector.

“We are in a critical phase before the supervision mechanism starts. It is essential that we ask banks in Europe to improve capital,” Liikanen said.

FRAGMENTATION THE FOCUS

Portugal has suffered first-hand the impact of different prices of credit charged to companies across the euro zone, with its firms, like those in other peripheral countries trying to repair their finances, having to pay the most.

The bailed-out country’s central bank chief said this segregation was a key concern.

“The need to fight against financial fragmentation is the main focus of the banking union,” Costa said, adding that Europe should later move on to a more integrated financial union.

As part of a move towards banking union, the ECB will take over as the primary banking supervisor of Europe’s 130 largest banks from November 2014.

Costa’s Finnish counterpart said that countries should not lose the momentum of structural reforms but that the overspill of risk between banks and the sovereign is indeed a problem and such matters have to be treated separately.

Liikanen recalled that the original aim of monetary union was to have one unique policy, transmitted equally everywhere, but that sovereigns have so far been benchmarked.

“We need to find solutions to counter this fragmentation,” he said.