ECB's Liikanen: Europe's adjustment could take several years
September 12, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

ECB's Liikanen: Europe's adjustment could take several years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The global economic slowdown is hurting Europe’s attempt to manage its debt crisis and the region’s “adjustment process” could last for several more years, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Wednesday.

Liikanen, who is also the governor of Finland’s central bank, forecast subdued growth in the global economy in the remainder of 2012 and in 2013.

“We are now seeing the outset of an adjustment process in Europe, and based on previous experience from financial crises, there may be several more years to go,” Liikanen said in a statement.

Money market rates have declined thanks to the ECB’s policy measures, he said, but added that the impact had not filtered throughout the region equally and that “unfounded risk premia” based on speculation of the euro’s collapse was unacceptable.

Europe’s debt crisis has festered for more than three years, and investors widely expect the 17-member euro zone economy to slide into recession in 2012 as a result of the failure to solve the crisis and engineer a recovery.

Liikanen’s statement was part of a Bank of Finland report on the global economy. “There is a significant risk that the euro area’s unfavorable spiral continues and the recovery will be even slower than forecast,” the report said.

Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Toby Chopra

